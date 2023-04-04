UP man jumps before train near Dakoha, dies

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 3

A 30-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping before a running train near Dakoha railway crossing early this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Upinder, a resident of Naushehra village in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh.

As per the GRP, they received information early in the morning that a body had been found on the tracks near Dakoha crossing. The GRP said the body was found cut into two pieces and according to a few eyewitnesses, it seemed to be a case of suicide.

The police post in-charge said the body had been sent to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital. A case under Section174 of the CrPC has been registered in this regard.