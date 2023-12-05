UP native arrested with 1 kg of opium

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 4

The CIA staff of the city police arrested a person with 1 kg of opium here today. The suspect has been identified as Piyare Hussain, a native of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, and presently residing in a rented accommodation here.

The police said a team of the CIA staff, led by in charge Surinder Kumar, was present near Sher Singh Colony. They saw Piyare walking towards the main road from the bridge side.

When the police signalled him to stop, he threw a plastic bag on the roadside. He turned towards the opposite direction and tried to flee. However, the police apprehended him. During checking, the police recovered 1 kg of opium from the bag.

A case has been registered against the suspect under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Basti Bawa Khel police station.

“The suspect confessed that he used to bring drugs from smugglers in UP and sell it at higher rates in Punjab. Two cases of smuggling were already registered against him in Phagwara and Jalandhar. Further investigations are on in the case,” police officials said.

