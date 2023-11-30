Update Aadhaar cards issued 10 yrs ago: Official

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 29

Residents have been urged to update their Aadhaar cards, which were issued 10 years ago, with the latest documents regarding their identity and address proofs.

Bhawna Garg, Deputy Director General (DDG) of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), held a meeting in this regard with Hoshiarpur DC Komal Mittal to review the progress of the Aadhaar project in the district. They also discussed the new use case of Aadhaar card and the latest guidelines of the Union Government.

Garg said the government had initiated an exercise to strengthen residents’ Aadhaar cards by updating their identity and address proofs with latest documents, if they had enrolled for Aadhaar before 2015 and had not updated it even once.

She urged residents to update their Aadhaar by uploading supportive documents for identity and address proofs at the nearest Aadhaar centre or through the online portal: https://uidai.gov.in for free till December 14, 2023.

Now, Aadhaar card is being assigned to adult residents only after verification by the district authorities. Thus, she urged the deputy commissioner to ensure that the disposal of verification of adult enrolment cases was done in a time bound manner.

The DDG said there was need to spread awareness about Aadhaar features.

She stressed upon the importance of registering mobile number with Aadhaar card to avail various Aadhaar services online by logging in at https://myaadhaaruidai.govin/ or through the Aadhaar application of the UIDAI.

