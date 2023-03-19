Update Aadhaar details online for free till June 14

Jalandhar, March 18

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh has said the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has waived off service charges for the online Aadhar Document updation service for a limited period of three months, hence people could avail the facility free-of-cost till June 14.

Giving more details, the DC said residents who have not updated their Aadhaar Cards in the last 8-10 years are required to upload their proof of identity and proof of address documents.

He further stated that in order to avail of this service at any Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Sewa Kendra, a fee of Rs 50 has been fixed by the UIDAI. However, much to the relief of the residents, the UIDAI has waived off the charges for the online Aadhaar document update service for a limited period of three months, he said. Singh further stated that the

Aadhaar Online services can be availed from the myAadhaar portal (myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in) or through the myAadhaar app where the list of documents acceptable as proof of identity and proof of address is also available.

The DC appealed to the residents to avail the free opportunity and keep their Aadhaar Cards updated. He also advised the residents to keep their mobile numbers updated in Aadhaar to avail online services.