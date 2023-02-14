Update decade-old Aadhaar cards: UIDAI to dist officials

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 13

Bhawna Garg, Deputy Director General (DDG), Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), recently stressed the need for the mandatory updation of the Aadhaar card for those who have 10-year-old Aadhaar cards. Garg also reviewed progress on the new Aadhaar registration for those falling under the 0-5 year age group and a Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) for those aged 5-15 years.

She said one can easily update his/her card details by uploading a proof of identity and address online by logging on the Aadhaar portal.

Directing health officials and the District Programme Officer to push for the annulment of 0-5 years, she said that arrangements need to be made at maternity institutions as there would be no need of biometrics for new-borns. Asking the District Education Officers to expedite the process of biometric updates of the students falling in the 5-15 year age group, she warned that if not done at this stage, the Aadhaar Card may get deactivated automatically.

She said the NRIs can register themselves for the Aadhaar by providing requisite information in form 23, but added that they must lock their biometrics before going back abroad to avoid misuse of their Aadhaar cards.

Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa assured her of the early completion of the ongoing process of registration of those falling in the 0-5 year age group and a Mandatory Biometric Update of 5-15 in the district.

The Deputy Director General asked SP (H) Gurmeet Kaur to take action against the persons who have forged Aadhaar Cards.