Urban Estate residents plant saplings to observe World Environment Day

Jalandhar, June 6
Urban Estate Phase I residents organised a tree plantation drive to celebrate World Environment Day. MC Commissioner Gautam Jain was the chief Guest and Harvinder Singh Randhawa, Circle Head of Punjab National Bank, was the guest of honour.
Social worker Suresh Kumar Malik, head of volunteers group, said the residents will co-operate with the municipal authorities and work hard so that their locality can become an example for others to follow.
Since the residents of the area have been raising issues related to the MC such as cleanliness of drainage points before the onset of monsoon, regular pruning of old trees, regular pick up of garbage from homes and its proper disposal, increase in the number of rag pickers, and change of status of green belts in residential areas to green parks to receive funding from the MC through registered societies, Jain assured residents of all possible help.
Suresh Malik said, “Municipal Commissioner assured us of arranging a personal meeting.”
During the drive, current and future challenges due to global warming were also discussed. Discussions were made regarding how important it was to grow more trees to save the future generations from such extreme conditions.
