Use of safe internet

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A seminar was organised on the Safer Internet Day at DIPS IMT to make students aware of how use internet safely. Rahul Sharma, head, IT department, informed the students about how they could use the internet safely. He said while opening the website online, we should keep in mind that which option we are selecting. The children gave information about importance of this day through various slogans. Principal Ravi Sidhu said Safe Internet Day is celebrated every year in the second week of February.

UNO project conducted

Under UNO project, an online interactive session was held between MGN Public School, Kapurthala, and Khalid Bin Al Waleed School Al Ain Abu Dhabi, UAE, on the topic of environment and sustainability. Principal Parvinder Kaur Walia along with HOD Physics Rakesh Patial, coordinator Rishu Dhir, students of Class X Vansh Sharma, Teg Fateh Singh, Tanisha and Shivang Makol participated in the programme and showed working models on green energy based on pollution free magnetic energy.