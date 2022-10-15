Use RTI Act to help needy, says Chief Information Commissioner

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 14

Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of Punjab, Khushwant Singh, on Friday exhorted law students to always stand for the common man and help the needy through the Right To Information Act.

Singh was the chief guest at Lovely Professional University (LPU), here, on the occasion of a three-day ‘Right to Information Act’ awareness programme, which was being held in collaboration with the State Information Commission.

Releasing a summarised seven chaptered RTI Act booklet to let all understand the core of the ‘Act’ in brief, the CIC implored the students to read this Act thoroughly and use it for the community’s benefit.

LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, who is also a law graduate, too, beckoned students to be true personification of law as they make their career ahead in the field.

They released 7-chaptered booklet titled ‘RTI-A Ready Reckoner’ contains necessary know-how about the Act in brief. Chapterwise it illustrates ‘Let’s know our Right to Know, Right to Information Act’, meaning of information, public authority information provider, RTI Statistics at a glance and essential aspects of RTI Application