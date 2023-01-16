Vajra Corps celebrates 75th Army Day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 15

The Vajra Corps celebrated the 75th Army Day here today by paying a tribute to those who have made the supreme sacrifice while safeguarding the sovereignty of the nation, in a solemn wreath laying ceremony at the Vajra Shaurya Sthal, Jalandhar Cantt.

Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps, laid the wreath on behalf of all ranks of the Corps. The General officer (Commanding) conveyed his best wishes to all ranks, veterans, veer naris and their family members on the occasion and called upon all ranks of Vajra Corps to uphold the tradition of the Indian Army and to dedicate themselves to the task of protecting and safeguarding the motherland from both internal and external adversaries.

The Vajra Corps, also known as the Defenders of Punjab, the first Corps to be raised post-independence to defend the strategically valuable areas of Punjab, has taken part in all major military operations since its inception for which its personnel have been conferred with one Param Vir Chakra, 20 Maha Vir Chakras and 90 Vir Chakras.