Vajra Corps celebrates 85th Armoured Corps Day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 1

Jalandhar-based Vajra Corps celebrated the 85th raising day of the elite Armoured Corps of the Indian Army on Monday.

Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps, laid wreath on behalf of all veterans and serving officers at the Vajra Shaurya Sthal. On the occasion, he conveyed his best wishes to all the serving and retired personnel of the Corps and lauded them for their selfless devotion and dedication to duty.

It was on April 14, 1938, at Rawalpindi (now in Pakistan) when Scinde Horse, the first regiment to be mechanised, paraded its horses for the last time.

The regiment received their new metal mounts, the Chevrolet armoured cars and Vickers light tanks in the coming weeks and began their conversion training on May 1, 1938. Thus began a new era of armoured vehicles and the occasion is since commemorated as the Armoured Corps Day.