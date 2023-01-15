Vajra Corps celebrates Veterans Day

Jalandhar, January 14
The Vajra Corps celebrated the 7th Tri Services Veterans Day in Jalandhar Cantt showcasing the commitment of the Army towards the welfare of its veterans and their families.
The function was attended by more than 2,000 ex-servicemen from the Army, the Air Force and the Navy and their dependents from various districts of Punjab.
Som Prakash, the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry (GoI), was the chief guest on the occasion and felicitated 30 veterans and veer naris. He expressed gratitude to the veterans for their commendable service to the nation and assured the gathering that the government and the Army are sensitive of their needs and would take every step to ensure that the ex-servicemen, veer naris and their families are cared for and looked after well.
A number of dignitaries from the defence forces, including Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps, Major General K V Jauhar, General Officer Commanding 91 Sub Area, Air Commodore Sharad Pasricha, Air Officer Commanding 8 Wing IAF and the civil administration also attended the function and interacted with veterans and families. Stalls were set up for the redressal of grievances and to spread awareness about various welfare schemes for ex-servicemen. The function provided a joint forum for the veterans and their families to interact with both military and civil agencies and resolve pending issues. A medical camp was organised to provide medical and dental treatment to ex-servicemen, their dependents and to veer naris.
