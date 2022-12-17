Vajra Corps commemorates Vijay Diwas

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 16

The Vajra Corps on Friday celebrated Vijay Diwas to commemorate the stellar victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

The historic victory signifies a unique and unparalleled feat, wherein the armed forces fought both on the eastern and western fronts and liberated the people of East Pakistan, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. The Vajra Corps, known as the ‘Defenders of Punjab’, proved its mettle on the strategic western front and achieved its objectives with elan and vigour by capturing key territory and thwarting enemy attempts.

During the war, operations in Vajra Corps Sector saw major battles at the Dera Baba Nanak, Burj-Fatehpur and Sehjra, where the enemy was pushed back.

As many as nine Maha Vir Chakras, 50 Vir Chakras, 72 Sena Medals and numerous other awards were conferred on the valiant soldiers of the Vajra Corps during the 1971 war for their courage and selfless service to the nation.

Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps, serving personnel and ex-servicemen of Vajra Corps paid homage and tributes to the martyrs in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony held at the Vajra Shaurya Sthal, Jalandhar Cantt.

