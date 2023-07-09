 Vanamahotsava week observed : The Tribune India

Vanamahotsava week observed

Vanamahotsava week observed


Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Vanamahotsava Week was observed at Shiv Jyoti Public School from July 1-7 to spread awareness on forest conservation and saving the environment. A student Latika Sharma made a video presentation. It was done under the supervision of Pragati House Masters, Rekha Joshi and Sumedha. It was technically supervised by Bhupinderjit Singh. Dr Vidur Jyoti (Trust Chairman) and Dr Suvikram Jyoti (General Secretary, Trust), Principal Parveen Saili, Vice-Principal Ramandeep and Additional Vice-Principal Mamta Arora lauded the efforts of the faculty members.

Skill department holds session

The skill department of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya conducted a session for the faculty. The resource persons were Dr Rakhi Mehta, Head of Design Department, Navroop Kaur, creative artist from Pidilite Company and Mukti, Head of Cosmetology Department. Dr Rakhi Mehta discussed the art of printing and surface ornamentation. Dyeing techniques were explained by Navroop Kaur. The second session was presided by Mukti. She explained types of makeups and materials used in cosmetology. Dr Rakhi Mehta proposed a vote of thanks. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen appreciated the effort of the departments.

Training for teachers at school

Ivy World School was visited by renowned educationist Farooq for class observation and teachers’ training. Farooq interacted with students and teachers, and provided valuable feedback to enhance the teaching-learning experience. Director Aditi Vasal extended her good wishes to the staff for the new session. Senior principal Sanjeev Chauhan thanked Farooq for imparting his valuable knowledge and expertise to the teaching staff.

Global education system

Various activities are organised for the all-round development of students through the global education system in the DIPS College (Co-educational), Dhilwan, affiliated to Guru Nanak Dev University. College coordinator Harpreet Kaur said an admission cell has been set up to help students clear doubts. In graduation, students can enroll for mathematics, economics, physical education, Elective Hindi, Elective Punjabi, Elective English, psychology, Home Science, cosmetology, computer science, computer application, fashion designing and garment construction, history, political science, B.Com, BCA, Bachelor in Science (Medical, Non-Medical, Economics, Computer Science). On the other hand, admission for PG courses will start from July 15. MD Tarwinder Singh said students are expected to gain from the courses on offer.

BA semester VI results

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya’s BA semester VI class has done the college proud with its results. Namita got the first position with 2,127/2,400 marks, Hitanshi bagged the second position with 2,025/2,400 marks and Mehak bagged the third position with 2,020/2,400 marks. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated the students and the faculty members.

Fine ARts students excel

Students of Apeejay College of Fine Arts have made a mark in Bollywood and Punjabi films. Dr Vivek Verma of PG Department of Music (Vocal) has been selected as an approved Grade B artist by the Central Audition Board (CAB) of Prasar Bharati at All India Radio, Shimla. Dr Sumit Singh of PG Department of Music (Instrumental) has also been selected by the CAB of Prasar Bharati, AIR Jalandhar, as an approved High Grade B artist. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra congratulated Dr Vivek Verma and Dr Sumit Singh.

Shoes distributed among students

Amritsar: Members of the Inner Wheel Club Midtown Amritsar distributed mid-day meal to Gyandeep (students receiving free education) under the direction of chairman Avinash Mohindru. This initiative was taken by president Sonia Singhal, secretary Poonam Mohindru, and other members of Inner Wheel Club. In this noble cause, 350 students participated. Along with mid-day meal, shoes were also distributed among the students. The Inner Wheel Club members actively engaged with the students, fostering a positive and friendly atmosphere. The objective of this initiative was to motivate the students to be health conscious along with education.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Gippy Grewal, Raghav Chadha, top Punjab govt officials celebrate CM Mann’s first wedding anniversary in Chandigarh

2
Ludhiana

Ludhiana triple murder solved, police arrest accused in less than 12 hours

3
Ludhiana

'Humiliated' over woman's taunts, Ludhiana man committed triple murder with hammer: Police

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

5
Haryana

Rahul Gandhi makes impromptu visit to Sonepat village; meets farmers, drives tractor

6
Entertainment

Kajol faces netizens' ire over her 'uneducated Indian leaders' comment, issues clarification

7
Schools

Chandigarh, Punjab are top performers in school education

8
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

9
J & K

Amarnath Yatra suspended as heavy rain washes key road; Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains shut

10
Punjab

SGPC opposes Uniform Civil Code, says 'will hurt distinct identity of minority communities'

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Top News

12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes

12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes

Ballot boxes stolen, burnt | Oppn blames ruling TMC | BJP se...

‘Will hurt identity, rights of minorities’: SGPC rejects UCC

'Will hurt identity, rights of minorities': SGPC rejects UCC

Draft not out yet, why the opposition, asks Sirsa

8 killed as roadways bus rams into passenger vehicle in Jind

8 killed as roadways bus rams into passenger vehicle in Jind

IMD issues red alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand

IMD issues red alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand

126.1 mm rain, Delhi breaks 20-year record

Robust system against gender-based misconduct in sports must: SC judge

Robust system against gender-based misconduct in sports must: SC judge


Cities

View All

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear; people suffer

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear; people suffer

After tomato, prices of other vegetables soaring quickly

Pathetic parks: Parks based in Veer Enclave portray a picture of neglect

Knotty affair: Cobwebs of wires a threat to Dashmesh Avenue residents

Chasing US dreams, Ajnala, Attari youths land in Indonesian prison

Incessant rain pours misery on tricity

Incessant rain pours misery on tricity

Showers spell chaos on Zirakpur, Dera Bassi roads

Sukhna level near danger mark

CRAWFED opposes steep hike in road tax

PU Syndicate nod to 2 simultaneous degrees

Arvind Kejriwal: Threefold rise in Delhi govt school students clearing competitive exams

Arvind Kejriwal: Threefold rise in Delhi govt school students clearing competitive exams

At 126 mm, Delhi sees highest single-day July rain in 20 years

Regional rapid transit system depot gets solar power plant

Indo-Pak lovers walk out of jail, live in same Noida home after court order

Man stabbed to death in Delhi, two arrested

Rain spells chaos on city roads

Rain spells chaos on city roads

Trikoni Park in need of gardener to tackle monsoon wilderness

Youth killed over old enmity

Biker killed in road mishap

Sewadar beaten to death in Hoshiarpur

No relief from waterlogging in Ludhiana, harrowing time for commuters

No relief from waterlogging in Ludhiana, harrowing time for commuters

Similar weather conditions to continue for a few days in Ludhiana

Buddha Nullah bank portion erodes, fencing portions fall

3 injured as speeding SUV hits two vehicles in Ludhiana

Triple murder: Suspect fears boycott of spouse by society

Minister launches anti-drug drive

Minister launches anti-drug drive

Federation appeals to PM not to rush power amendment Bill

Fatehgarh Sahib LIP chief held for forgery, fraud