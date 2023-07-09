Vanamahotsava week observed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Vanamahotsava Week was observed at Shiv Jyoti Public School from July 1-7 to spread awareness on forest conservation and saving the environment. A student Latika Sharma made a video presentation. It was done under the supervision of Pragati House Masters, Rekha Joshi and Sumedha. It was technically supervised by Bhupinderjit Singh. Dr Vidur Jyoti (Trust Chairman) and Dr Suvikram Jyoti (General Secretary, Trust), Principal Parveen Saili, Vice-Principal Ramandeep and Additional Vice-Principal Mamta Arora lauded the efforts of the faculty members.

Skill department holds session

The skill department of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya conducted a session for the faculty. The resource persons were Dr Rakhi Mehta, Head of Design Department, Navroop Kaur, creative artist from Pidilite Company and Mukti, Head of Cosmetology Department. Dr Rakhi Mehta discussed the art of printing and surface ornamentation. Dyeing techniques were explained by Navroop Kaur. The second session was presided by Mukti. She explained types of makeups and materials used in cosmetology. Dr Rakhi Mehta proposed a vote of thanks. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen appreciated the effort of the departments.

Training for teachers at school

Ivy World School was visited by renowned educationist Farooq for class observation and teachers’ training. Farooq interacted with students and teachers, and provided valuable feedback to enhance the teaching-learning experience. Director Aditi Vasal extended her good wishes to the staff for the new session. Senior principal Sanjeev Chauhan thanked Farooq for imparting his valuable knowledge and expertise to the teaching staff.

Global education system

Various activities are organised for the all-round development of students through the global education system in the DIPS College (Co-educational), Dhilwan, affiliated to Guru Nanak Dev University. College coordinator Harpreet Kaur said an admission cell has been set up to help students clear doubts. In graduation, students can enroll for mathematics, economics, physical education, Elective Hindi, Elective Punjabi, Elective English, psychology, Home Science, cosmetology, computer science, computer application, fashion designing and garment construction, history, political science, B.Com, BCA, Bachelor in Science (Medical, Non-Medical, Economics, Computer Science). On the other hand, admission for PG courses will start from July 15. MD Tarwinder Singh said students are expected to gain from the courses on offer.

BA semester VI results

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya’s BA semester VI class has done the college proud with its results. Namita got the first position with 2,127/2,400 marks, Hitanshi bagged the second position with 2,025/2,400 marks and Mehak bagged the third position with 2,020/2,400 marks. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated the students and the faculty members.

Fine ARts students excel

Students of Apeejay College of Fine Arts have made a mark in Bollywood and Punjabi films. Dr Vivek Verma of PG Department of Music (Vocal) has been selected as an approved Grade B artist by the Central Audition Board (CAB) of Prasar Bharati at All India Radio, Shimla. Dr Sumit Singh of PG Department of Music (Instrumental) has also been selected by the CAB of Prasar Bharati, AIR Jalandhar, as an approved High Grade B artist. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra congratulated Dr Vivek Verma and Dr Sumit Singh.

Shoes distributed among students

Amritsar: Members of the Inner Wheel Club Midtown Amritsar distributed mid-day meal to Gyandeep (students receiving free education) under the direction of chairman Avinash Mohindru. This initiative was taken by president Sonia Singhal, secretary Poonam Mohindru, and other members of Inner Wheel Club. In this noble cause, 350 students participated. Along with mid-day meal, shoes were also distributed among the students. The Inner Wheel Club members actively engaged with the students, fostering a positive and friendly atmosphere. The objective of this initiative was to motivate the students to be health conscious along with education.