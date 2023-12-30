Vande Bharat Express train to halt in Phagwara

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 29

The Vande Bharat Express train between Amritsar and New Delhi, which would be flagged off tomorrow, would have a stopover at Phagwara too. Earlier, AAP and the BJP leaders had demanded that the train should halt in Jalandhar, which got approved. Now, a stopover at Phagwara too has been approved. Union Minister of State Som Parkash took up the matter with the Railway Ministry in the interest of the residents of his hometown Phagwara.

The new halt has come as a major relief for thousands of students studying at Lovely Professional University who would find it easier to reach the campus from New Delhi and parts of Punjab and Haryana. Som Parkash and BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar would travel in Vande Bharat Express train on the Amritsar, Jalandhar, Phagwara and Ludhiana route and also take part in inauguration ceremonies at these stations.

