Varsity VC expresses worry over ‘golden chances’ given to students

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, September 20

Emphasising that students must be encouraged to complete their degrees within the stipulated time instead of being given repeated golden chances, Dr Susheel Mittal, Vice-Chancellor, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKG-PTU) on Wednesday gave suitable directions to the colleges.

The V-C was addressing the principals and directors of all affiliated colleges during the 54th Academic Council meet held on its main campus here. The V-C addressed the council as its chairman. Registrar Dr SK Misra initiated the meeting as the council secretary. Dean Academics Vikas Chawla presented the 45 items on the agenda before the council.

The V-C said that BTech students were at liberty to clear their four-year degree in eight years, after which they were also being given golden chances. Dr Mittal suggested that more strictness was required in the matter instead of allowing the students to make a mockery of their degrees and avail all kinds of undue opportunities. He said that he was not in favour of any such relaxation in studies which reduces seriousness.

A demand had been made by the colleges that the fees for various courses of the university had not been increased in the last 15 years, whereas during this period, the scale of teachers and campus expenses had increased immensely.

On this, council secretary Registrar Dr SK Misra clarified that the item is already pending with the Technical Education and Industrial Training Department, Government of Punjab, for decision and that action was underway.

The other main points on the agenda included making everyone aware about the report of the action taken to promote research in the May 2022 meeting of the University Research Board, allowing students to move forward under special eventful aspects and taking decisions regarding name corrections on certificates.

Registrar Dr SK Misra talked about the implementation of the National Education Policy and the recent decision taken by the university for the setting up of Business-cum-Incubation Centre.

#Kapurthala