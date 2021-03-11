VB arrests asst lineman posted at Jalandhar for taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 30

The Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested an assistant lineman of PSPCL posted at Jalandhar for taking bribe of Rs 75,000.

An official spokesperson of the bureau said Amrit Lal Modi posted at PSPCL office in Barring village was arrested on the complaint of Balveer Kaur of Tallan village. She lodged her complaint on the VB WhatsApp number and alleged that the above named lineman had already taken Rs 75000 in three instalments to settle her domestic electricity bill, but that never happened.

The complainant further submitted that the lineman has given her a cheque amounting to Rs 50,000 to return the bribe amount, but it was dishonoured by the bank.

The VB spokesperson said during probe the allegations were proved to be true and the accused has confessed to the crime. On the basis of his confessions, a VB team from Jalandhar arrested the assistant lineman.