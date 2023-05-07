VB arrests couple in overpriced land deal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 6

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Barinder Kumar, a resident of Tura village of Jalandhar, and his wife Deepak Bala for colluding with other accused who had sold land in Karura village of Ropar to the state government at a price much higher than the prevalent collector rate, causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.

Caused loss to state exchequer Daljit Singh Bhindar and Amarinder Singh Bhindar, both brothers, colluded with state revenue officials and sold land in Kaura village in Sri Anandpur Sahib subdivision to the Forest Corporation at much higher rate than the actual price and fetched Rs 5.35 crore

Bhindar brothers had transferred the ill-gotten money amounting to Rs 2 lakh in the account of Barinder Kumar, a resident of Tura village, Jalandhar, andRs 1.95 crore in the account of his wife, Deepak Bala

The VB spokesperson said an FIR No. 69 had already been lodged in the case on June 28, 2022, against several persons and officials at Nurpurbedi police station under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and under Sections 7, 7A, 8 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act which was being probed by the bureau.

He said about 54 acres under investigation was of hills, drain, gorge, dune etc., at Karura village in Sri Anandpur Sahib subdivision, and it was in the name of the habitants of the village. The Punjab State Forest Corporation, Mohali, had proposed to buy this land for tree plantations, he added.

The spokesman further informed that during investigation it was found that two private individuals — Daljit Singh Bhindar and Amarinder Singh Bhindar, both brothers — had colluded with the state revenue officials and sold the village land to the said Forest Corporation at much higher rate than the actual price. They thereby collected Rs 5.35 crore.

During the probe, it came to light that Bhindar brothers had transferred this ill-gotten money amounting to Rs 2 lakh in the account of Barinder Kumar, a resident of Tura village, Jalandhar, and Rs 1.95 crore in the account of his wife, Deepak Bala. This couple have been arrested and further investigation in this case was under progress.