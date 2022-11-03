VB, edu trust hold march against graft

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 2

An awareness march was organised by the Vigilance Bureau, Hoshiarpur, in association with Sri Guru Nanak Dev Educational Trust, Dallewal, today under the theme ‘Corruption-Free India - Developed India’.

Under the leadership of Vigilance Bureau, Hoshiarpur, DSP Manish Kumar, the Trust staff, 400 students and dignitaries of the area took out the march against corruption. In the awareness march, the people were made aware about the toll free number 1800-1800-100 issued by the Vigilance Bureau to prevent corruption and the Anti-Corruption Action Line number 95012-00200 issued by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to stop bribery. By holding the banners, participants made the people of villages near the college aware.

The DSP said the Vigilance Awareness Week was being celebrated in the district from October 31 to November 6 so that people could be united against corruption. During the awareness march, he told the people that if any government officer, employee or their agent demanded bribe to get the work done, it should be reported to the Vigilance Department.