VB nabs co-op society official accepting bribe

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 10

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested Davinder Kumar, Assistant Registrar, Co-operative and Marketing Societies at Dasuya in Hoshiarpur red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) said the accused, Davinder Kumar, had been arrested on the complaint of Tajinder Singh of Bercha village in Hoshiarpur, who has been employed as Manager in Cooperative Society, Tanda. The accused has been supervising 70 cooperative societies in Dasuya block.

He added that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that during his posting as Manager, Co-operative Society, Tanda, then Davinder Kumar, Assistant Registrar, Co-operative and Marketing Societies Dasuya, now holding Additional Charge as Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Hoshiarpur, had filed a case of embezzlement against him. On his appeal against this case, the Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Punjab, Chandigarh decided in his favour.

The complainant told the VB that Devinder Kumar did not allow him to join duty, but opened another investigation against him regarding the recovery of funds. The complainant further claimed the accused had already taken Rs 5,000 as bribe from him and demanding Rs 50,000 more in lieu of favouring him in the present case.

After probing the allegations, the VB arrested the accused for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant in the presence of two witnesses. In this regard, an FIR under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station in Jalandhar.