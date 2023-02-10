Veena Bhardwaj Chemistry Award to DAV students

Hoshiarpur, February 9
Two students of BSc session 2020-21 from DAV College Hoshiarpur have bagged the Veena Bhardwaj Chemistry Award. Pratham Bhalla of BSc final got the first ‘Best Chemistry Student’. The second prize in this category went to Bhupesh Kumar of BSc second year for scoring the highest marks in Chemistry for all the four semesters he appeared in. The awardees were honoured by Dr Anoop Kumar, president, DAV College Managing Committee and Prof Vinay Kumar, principal, DAV College, Hoshiarpur. DL Anand, secretary, DAV College Managing Committee, wished success to the winners.
