Vegetable, fruit vendors protest proposed rent hike

Jalandhar, March 18

Vegetable and fruit vendors gathered at Maqsudan Sabzi Mandi early this morning to protest against a possible surge in rent for their stalls. Initially, the vendors, along with arhtiyas, obstructed the main road of Maqsudan, and later shifted their demonstration to the main gate of the Sabzi Mandi, where their protest continued for nearly three hours.

The bone of contention revolves around the Mandi Board’s intention to hand over the space, currently housing approximately 725 vendor stalls on contractual basis, to private entities. Vendors are vehemently opposing the move, fearing a threefold escalation in rent if the Mandi Board proceeds with its plan.

Johnny, one of the Arhtiyas, informed that the current monthly rent of the vends is around Rs 3,000, cautioning that under the proposed plan, contractors could impose a daily fee, potentially raising costs from Rs 100 to Rs 300 per day.

Echoing these concerns, Mukesh, a vegetable vendor, said that earlier also similar things happened when the Mandi Board gave the contract for parking to private entities, revealing how fees had now skyrocketed from Rs 30 to Rs 100. He underscored the impending financial strain such increases would imply, leading to increased prices of fruits and vegetables for the consumers.

Amidst the protest, the protesters bemoaned the challenges faced, citing the toll that the pandemic took on business viability. They emphasised the daunting prospects of affording Rs 3,000 in current circumstances, let alone with an impending increase, warning of dire financial repercussions and subsequent rise in the prices of produce.

In an effort to address their grievances amicably, the vendors and Arhtiyas met with the Market Committee members, and handed over a formal demand letter. Their primary plea centred on excluding private contractors from the equation, fearing an adverse ramification on their livelihood.

They issued a stern ultimatum, vowing to continue their stir, including a shutdown of the Mandi if their demands remained unheeded, forewarning of potential disruptions to the vegetable and fruit supply chain across the Doaba region.

Meanwhile, the Mandi Board officials assured the vendors that their demands would be discussed with the higher authorities in Chandigarh.

