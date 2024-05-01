Vehicle thief lands in police net

Phagwara, April 30
The police have arrested a vehicle thief and recovered three stolen two-wheelers, including two motorcycles and an Activa scooter, from his possession last night.
Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the suspect had been identified as Mohit Yadav, a resident of Gobindpura village near Rae Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh (UP),
and presently residing in Kot-Rani village near Phagwara.
DSP Jaspreet Singh said following a tip-off, the police nabbed the suspect with a stolen motorcycle, bearing fake number plate PB-36J-6624, near Virk turn in Phagwara.
The DSP said the suspect confessed to his involvement in the theft of two-wheelers. After his disclosure, the police recovered a stolen bike bearing fake registration number PB-10ES-1725 and an Activa scooter also having fake registration number PB-10EN-5072.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way
Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dw...
Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate
He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...
Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP
Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25
'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US
India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying the re...
The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably
According to the company, Adi Godrej, who is head of the fam...