Vehicle thief lands in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 30

The police have arrested a vehicle thief and recovered three stolen two-wheelers, including two motorcycles and an Activa scooter, from his possession last night.

Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the suspect had been identified as Mohit Yadav, a resident of Gobindpura village near Rae Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh (UP),

and presently residing in Kot-Rani village near Phagwara.

DSP Jaspreet Singh said following a tip-off, the police nabbed the suspect with a stolen motorcycle, bearing fake number plate PB-36J-6624, near Virk turn in Phagwara.

The DSP said the suspect confessed to his involvement in the theft of two-wheelers. After his disclosure, the police recovered a stolen bike bearing fake registration number PB-10ES-1725 and an Activa scooter also having fake registration number PB-10EN-5072.

#Phagwara