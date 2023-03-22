Vehicles donated to Military Hospital

Jalandhar, March 21
The State Bank of India donated two patient-friendly vehicles, two emergency stretcher trolleys and 24 wheel chairs to Military Hospital, Jalandhar Cantt, as a part of its corporate social responsibility.
Vinod Jaiswal, chief general manager, Sumit Phakka general manager, Ajitav Parashar, deputy general manager and Anupama Sharma regional manager were present on the occasion.
