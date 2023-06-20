Vendors encroach on roads as civic body looks the other way

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 19

Encroachments on space meant for pedestrians by vendors and shopkeepers have become a routine in Nakodar town with the Nagar Council authorities failing to act against the violators.

Berms of the road from Fohara Chowk to Ambedkar Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk to Railway Road, Jalandhari Pulli Road, Malrri Road and Nurmahal Road have gradually been encroached upon. Sweatshop owners, vegetable and fruit sellers besides other traders have encroached upon the space meant for pedestrians in front of and near the Nagar Council office. Vendors selling vegetables have encroached on Gurdwara road. Taxi operators have made berms of Jalandhari Pulli road their stands where they park their vehicles, waiting for passengers.

Shopkeepers display their ware in front of their shops, leaving little space for the people to walk. Traders selling building materials have blatantly placed hardware in front of their shops. Some shopkeepers even use parts of the road to display their goods. An agriculture implement manufacturer has turned parts of the road into workshop on Nurmahal Road. Locals say the failure of the Nagar Council to initiate action for the removal of encroachments in the old vegetable market has encouraged other shopkeepers to encroach upon the roads.