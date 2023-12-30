Vendors encroach upon road to Nurmahal Serai, govt unaware

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 29

Vendors, shopkeepers and citizens continue to encroach upon the approach road to Nurmahal Serai, a protected monument. Vendors selling fruit juice, vegetables and other eatables have installed temporary stalls with the alleged connivance of government officials.

Some shopkeepers selling building materials have placed hardware material in front of their shops. The approach road has become an open tavern. Temporary stalls serve eggs, chicken and other eatables to people who park their vehicles in front of the Lahori Gate.

Pickup vehicles and auto-rickshaw drivers have made the approach road their permanent stand. Residents have repeatedly asked the Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India to remove unauthorised parking encroachments on the approach road.

They have even brought this problem to the notice of the Union Culture Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President. The Municipal Council (MC) MC had passed a unanimous resolution to protect the Nurmahal Serai but it is reluctant to clear the encroachments on the approach road “due to political pressure”.

The MC had placed girders to regulate traffic on the road in 2015. These girders were installed when the approach road was declared a traffic zone following an order passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. But after some time, the MC removed iron ropes from these girders, which regulated the traffic from 9 am to 6 pm.

