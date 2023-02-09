Vendors protest outside Phagwara MC office

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 8

Hundreds of street vendors led by Jarnail Nangal, president, Lok Hit Sangharsh Morcha (LHSM), today again held a protest along with their (rehrris) against Phagwara Municipal Corporation. The protesters raised slogans and sat on a dharna outside the civic body’s office.

Addressing the protesters, Nangal said the Municipal Corporation had vandalised the slums of poor vendors and taken away their belongings. The excesses committed by the civic body would not be tolerated, he added.

Nangal alleged that the vendors came twice earlier to meet the MC Commissioner but surprisingly she was not available. Ultimately, the vendors had announced that the dharna would continue till the meeting with MC Commissioner who was present today and assured them that they would not be harassed.

However, Nangal warned the administration to avoid harassing the vendors, otherwise the agitation would be intensified. LHSM chairman Rajinder Rana, core committee members Ram Singh Bolina, Lalit Kangniwal and Dr Sukhdev Chaukria were present on the occasion.