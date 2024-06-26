Vet pharmacists protest delay in job regularisation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 25

Even as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is yet to shift to his new house at Royal Estate near Jalandhar Cantonment, protests by government employees have already begun in the area.

No hike in wages Gurpreet S Romana, who was leading the union members, said several employees were working on a contractual basis for the past over 18 years. They were being promised regularisation of jobs, but to no avail. The members even rued that they were not getting any hike in their wages.

While 400 employees of the Veterinary Pharmacists’ Union were moving towards his place to lodge agitation over delay in regularisation of the contractual staff, the police stopped them about a km ahead of the CM’s proposed house.

ADCP Aditya, along with heavy police force, reached the spot. The police laid barricades at the site and stopped the agitators from moving further.

Gurpreet S Romana, who was leading the union members, said several employees were working on a contractual basis for the past over 18 years. They were being promised regularisation of jobs, but to no avail. The members even rued that they were not getting any hike in their wages. Hence, it had become extremely difficult for them to continue their jobs under such circumstances.

The union leaders have chosen to set up a permanent dharna site at the venue so that they would be able to continue holding indefinite protest. Romana said the union members would take turns at the dharna site.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann