Veteran athlete bags bronze at national Championship

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 20

Former captain of Punjab Kho-Kho team and retired Railway Complaint Inspector, Manmohan Singh (60), won a bronze medal in the 200m race at the National Masters Athletics Championship held between February 17 to 19 at Kurukshetra.

Singh, who is an advocate, won the medal in the veteran athletes category. Members of the District Bar Association, Jalandhar, including its president Aditya Jain and secretary Tejinder Singh Dhaliwal congratulated the veteran athlete on the achievement and lauded his enthusiasm for sports.

Earlier, Manmohan Singh had won a gold and silver medal in the 400m and 200m race at the 44th Punjab Masters Athletics Championship held in Chandigarh in October last year.

The veteran athlete thanked his wife Surjit Kaur and son Harkaran Singh for their unconditional support and motivation. He said if he can participate in sports at this age, anybody can. “It is important that we keep ourselves fit and for that everyone must follow a healthy routine or should take up a sport and practice it on a daily basis,” he added.