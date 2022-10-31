Vigilance Awareness Week begins today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 30

In order to make the general public aware to prevent corruption, the Vigilance Bureau will observe the “Vigilance Awareness Week” from October 31 to November 6.

SSP, Vigilance Bureau, Jalandhar, Rajeshwar Singh Sidhu said on October 31, an oath-taking ceremony would be held at DAC, Kapurthala, to raise awareness against corruption, in which officers and employees of all departments would participate.

Apart from this, a seminar will be held on November 1 at 11 am in Senior Secondary School (Girls). On November 2, a function will be held at Vigilance Bureau, Range Jalandhar; on November 3, another event will be organized at Pyramid Business and Technology College near Mehtan, besides on November 4, at Senior Secondary School Bhulath.

On November 5, seminars will be held at Lord Krishna Polytechnical College, Dhammanjila and at Virsa Vihar, Kapurthala. A march will be held on November 6.