Vigilance team nabs Jalandhar MVI office agent in graft case

Jalandhar, October 18
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday has arrested a private agent, Paramjit Singh Bedi, a resident of New Defence Colony in the Rama Mandi area of Jalandhar, who was absconding in a bribery case registered against the organised corruption scam running in the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) Jalandhar office.
A spokesperson of the VB said after the surprise checking in MVI Office Jalandhar, the VB Jalandhar unit had registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act on August 23 and exposed an organised corruption by MVI Naresh Kaler in connivance with some private agents. In this case Naresh Kaler, Rampal, alias Radhe, and Mohanlal alias Kalu (both private agents) had already been arrested while efforts were on to nab the remaining seven absconding accused.
Office stamp, fitness certificates seized
Blank fitness certificates signed by accused MVI Naresh Kaler, his office stamp and other incriminating documents related to organised scam have also been confiscated
The VB will send all the data of the accused, Paramjit Singh Bedi’s mobile phone, SIM cards and laptop to the cyber experts for investigation
He further informed that after the arrest of Bedi, the VB has recovered three different types of smartphones and four mobile SIMs of different companies issued in different names from him. Apart from this, a blank fitness certificate signed by accused MVI Naresh Kaler, his office stamp and other incriminating documents related to the scam have also been confiscated. In the coming days, the VB would send all the data of the accused Bedi’s mobile, SIM cards and laptop to the cyber experts for investigation, from which more important revelations are likely to be made.
MVI Kaler was reportedly passing different types of vehicles without inspection and fitness certificates were being issued to the vehicles by taking huge bribes.
