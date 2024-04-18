Jalandhar: Vikramjit Chaudhary continues tirade against Charanjit Channi, warns him of ‘outsider’ tag

Jalandhar, April 17
A war of words has ensued between Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment Pargat Singh and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit S Chaudhary after the announcement of former CM Charanjit S Channi as the party candidate for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.
Pargat Singh had issued a statement that Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary should support Channi. Chaudhary has reacted saying that the onus of Channi’s victory was upon Pargat now and that he would wait to see if he would be able to take him to the victory podium on June 4.
Pargat has tried to justify his statement saying, “The party had taken a decision on Channi’s candidature on the basis of winnability assessment. Now that the party has already announced Channi officially, Vikramjit should leave aside his claim and support him.”
But Vikramjit continues to claim that his family has been serving the party for 98 years and that he should have been given credit for it by way of a party ticket. He has also hit out against Channi saying that he would have to face the “outsider” tag. “Even though my deceased father Santokh Singh Chaudhary was an MP from Jalandhar for nine years, even I did not know that Channi’s ancestral village was in Jalandhar as claimed by him yesterday,” Vikramjit has told the media saying that ups and downs are part of public life.
Meanwhile, Channi had yesterday claimed that he was confident of winning the support of Chaudhary. All other four MLAs of Jalandhar and three halqa in-charges, who are supporting Channi, too maintain that both Channi and Chaudhary would soon be seen together. “It is a matter of days,” they said.
