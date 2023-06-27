Villager arrested for attacking cop

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 26

The Bilga police have arrested a villager on the charge of attacking a policeman.

Investigating officer (IO) Nachthar Singh said the suspect had been identified as Jagtar Singh, a resident of Fateh Garg Nihal village.

Davinder Singh, a senior constable in the Punjab Police posted at the Phillaur police station, said he came to Burj Hassan village where the suspect and his accomplices helped an accused escape and tried to kill him.

The Investigating Officer said a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public duty), 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 148 and 149 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the suspect and Surinder Singh, alias Chhinda, a resident of Burj Hassan village, and his three unidentified accomplices.