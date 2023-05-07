Villager held for murdering youth

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a villager on the charge of killing a youth by giving him poison. Station House Officer (SHO) Baljit Singh said the accused has been identified as Jograj Singh alias Joga, a resident of Sokhe Wal village. Balwindar Singh, a resident of Nihaluwal village under Lohian Khas, complained to the police that the accused and his two other accomplices assaulted his brother-in-law Gursharan Preet, son of Tara Chand, a resident of Meiwal Arianyan village on April 28 and forcibly administered celphos poison to him which killed him. The SHO said that a case under Section 302 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the accused and Buta Ram, a resident of Meiwal Arianyan village and Shubam, a resident of Salliachan village, are absconding. OC
2 covid deaths in hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur: Two new Covid-related deaths have been reported in Hoshiarpur. A 25-year-old man of Village Mehtiana village in Harta Badla block died at DMC, Ludhiana, while an 80-year-old man from Hoshiarpur died at Civil Hospital here. Civil Surgeon Dr Balwinder Kumar has said just one fresh case of Covid-19 was reported in the district on Saturday. As many as 300 new samples had been taken from people with flu-like symptoms. There have been 23 active cases in the district so far. oc
Man snatches earrings, nabbed
Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a miscreant on the charge of snatching the earrings of a woman. Investigating officer Bhajan Singh said the accused was identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Nurmahal. Pawitar Singh, a resident of Shahkar village, had complained to the police that he was returning home on the evening of March 16 from Nakodar city when two motorcycle-borne miscreants attacked his wife Parmindar Kaur and snatched her earrings. The IO said a case under Section 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC was registered against the accused. OC
Man held for selling liquor
Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a villager on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating Officer (IO) Rannjit Singh said 25 bottles of hooch were seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Surjit Singh, a resident of Ria Wal Bet village. A case under Section 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the accused.
Tribune Shorts
