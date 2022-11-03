Villager held in 3-yr-old case

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 2

A villager has been arrested after more than three years in a case of staging a dharna in front of the Nakodar city police station on April 20, 2019.

Investigating Officer Paramjit Singh said one Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Gill village, had complained to the Nakodar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Assistant Returning Officer of the Nakodar segment of the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency that the dharna against the police station was against the code of conduct and action should be taken against all who violated it.

The IO said the SDM had forwarded the complaint to the Nakodar DSP and sought a compliance report by April 24, 2019. Then Assistant Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nakodar, Vatsala Gupta had directed the SHO to act on the complaint.

The Investigating Officer said a case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public authority) was registered against Dharmindar, Avinash Hairan, Amar Peter and 25 other persons. However, now Dharmindar, a resident Nagal Jiwan village, has been arrested in the case.