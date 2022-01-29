Villager held with illicit liquor

Nurmahal: The Shahkot police booked Gurmail Singh of Mannak Pur village for brewing illicit liquor and seized two bottles of hooch and 250 kg of lahan, said IO Ram Kishan. The Bilga police have arrested a villager on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating Officer Ashwani Kumar said nine bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused identified as Sodhi Singh, a resident of Dhagara village. A case under Section 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused. The Nakodar city police arrested Kewal of Mahunwal village with six bottles of hooch, said IO Balwindar Singh. OC

Man held for stealing cash

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested a Phagwara-based resident on the charge of stealing cash and jewellery. Investigating Officer Dharmindar Singh said the accused has been identified as Bobu, son of Sagar, a resident of railway station, Phagwara. Narindar Kaur, wife of Ranjit Singh, a resident of Punia village has complained to the police that the accused stole her purse from a marriage palace on January 3, which contained Rs 1.10 lakh, gold jewellery, a smartphone and other documents. The IO said a case has been registered against the accused. OC

Attempt to loot ATM in Banga

Banga: Three unknown men tried to loot an ATM of the Punjab and Sind Bank in Gunachaur village in Banga during the wee hours on Thursday. The robbers fled away after a few persons crossing from nearby raised the alarm. According to the police, masked robbers entered the ATM cabin around 3:30am on Thursday and made several attempts to steal cash by damaging it. The miscreants fled from the scene after being spotted by locals. The police are investigating the matter and trying to trace the accused with the help of the CCTV footage. A case has been registered on the complaint of the bank manager. TNS

Peddler held with tablets

Nurmahal: The Nurmahal police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. Station House Officer (SHO) Balraj Singh said 210 intoxicant tablets were seized from the possession of the accused identified as Ravindar Kumar, son of Darshan Ram, a resident of Pasla village. The SHO said a case has been registered under Sections 22-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. OC

Rs30L unaccounted cash seized

Talwara: A static surveillance team (SST) set up by the Election Commission, seized Rs 30 lakh unaccounted cash from two car-borne persons at the naka set up by the SST. The money was sealed and handed over to Dasuya SDM Randeep Singh Heer. The persons have been identified as Elahi Noor Mohammad and Vikas Kumar. They could not show any documentary proof regarding the cash. OC