Villager held with illicit liquor

Villager held with illicit liquor

Nurmahal: The Shahkot police booked Gurmail Singh of Mannak Pur village for brewing illicit liquor and seized two bottles of hooch and 250 kg of lahan, said IO Ram Kishan. The Bilga police have arrested a villager on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating Officer Ashwani Kumar said nine bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused identified as Sodhi Singh, a resident of Dhagara village. A case under Section 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused. The Nakodar city police arrested Kewal of Mahunwal village with six bottles of hooch, said IO Balwindar Singh. OC

Man held for stealing cash

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested a Phagwara-based resident on the charge of stealing cash and jewellery. Investigating Officer Dharmindar Singh said the accused has been identified as Bobu, son of Sagar, a resident of railway station, Phagwara. Narindar Kaur, wife of Ranjit Singh, a resident of Punia village has complained to the police that the accused stole her purse from a marriage palace on January 3, which contained Rs 1.10 lakh, gold jewellery, a smartphone and other documents. The IO said a case has been registered against the accused. OC

Attempt to loot ATM in Banga

Banga: Three unknown men tried to loot an ATM of the Punjab and Sind Bank in Gunachaur village in Banga during the wee hours on Thursday. The robbers fled away after a few persons crossing from nearby raised the alarm. According to the police, masked robbers entered the ATM cabin around 3:30am on Thursday and made several attempts to steal cash by damaging it. The miscreants fled from the scene after being spotted by locals. The police are investigating the matter and trying to trace the accused with the help of the CCTV footage. A case has been registered on the complaint of the bank manager. TNS

Peddler held with tablets

Nurmahal: The Nurmahal police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. Station House Officer (SHO) Balraj Singh said 210 intoxicant tablets were seized from the possession of the accused identified as Ravindar Kumar, son of Darshan Ram, a resident of Pasla village. The SHO said a case has been registered under Sections 22-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. OC

Rs30L unaccounted cash seized

Talwara: A static surveillance team (SST) set up by the Election Commission, seized Rs 30 lakh unaccounted cash from two car-borne persons at the naka set up by the SST. The money was sealed and handed over to Dasuya SDM Randeep Singh Heer. The persons have been identified as Elahi Noor Mohammad and Vikas Kumar. They could not show any documentary proof regarding the cash. OC

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

CHB finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh sees 3 deaths, 321 new Covid cases

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Cremation of Covid victims: Probe indicts 6 of Panchkula MC for embezzlement

Four die of Covid, 399 taken ill in Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

Jalandhar: Not a fair deal, say Mahila Cong members

Jalandhar Cantt SAD candidate Jagbir Brar to release his own manifesto

Kejriwal's diktat: Only locals to lead campaign

Day 3: Wadala, Balwinder, Balkar among 12 file papers from Jalandhar district

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide