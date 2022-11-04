Villagers hold protest, seek repair of road

Our Correspondent

Phagwara,November 3

Hundreds of villagers today staged a dharna in Goraya because of the bad condition of dented Zandiala-Barrapind road which was named after veteran communist leader Harikrishan Singh Surjit. The demonstrators raised slogans against the administration. Villagers Kulwinder Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Shiv Kumar and Hari Krishan alleged that the link road was in bad condition for the last several months, the bthe officials were not bothered. The dharna was lifted only after the assurance of Naib Tehsildar Anudeep and Sub Divisional Officer, Public Works Department, Jaspreet Singh who assured to start road repair from tomorrow.