Violence in Nuh, Mewat: Hindu activists take out march

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 3

Hindu activists belonging to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena, General Samaj Manch and Hindu Suraksha Samiti staged a protest here late last evening. They were protesting against the violent incidents of Nuh and Mewat in Haryana recently.

A protest march was organised on the occasion. It started from Sarai Road, Phagwara, and ended at Goal Chowk after passing through main bazaars and roads of the city.

A protest rally was organised before burning an effigy of terrorism at Goal Chowk. It was addressed by VHP leaders Hari Krishan Duggal, Vivek Gupta, Baldev Sharma, Ashok Sethi and Pardeep Ahuja.

#Mewat #Nuh #Phagwara #Shiv Sena