Violence in Nuh, Mewat: Hindu activists take out march

Phagwara, August 3
Hindu activists belonging to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena, General Samaj Manch and Hindu Suraksha Samiti staged a protest here late last evening. They were protesting against the violent incidents of Nuh and Mewat in Haryana recently.
A protest march was organised on the occasion. It started from Sarai Road, Phagwara, and ended at Goal Chowk after passing through main bazaars and roads of the city.
A protest rally was organised before burning an effigy of terrorism at Goal Chowk. It was addressed by VHP leaders Hari Krishan Duggal, Vivek Gupta, Baldev Sharma, Ashok Sethi and Pardeep Ahuja.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nuh flare-up: Bulldozer 'justice', houses of 250 violence accused razed
Belonged to ‘mobsters, stone-pelters’ who attacked yatra
Manipur violence: On MHA request, Kuki mass burial put off
17 injured in fresh violence
Rules tweaked to give Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba third extension
Gauba to be longest-serving IAS officer ever on the post