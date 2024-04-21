Violent clash averted, 3 held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 20

Timely action of the local police averted a violent clash between two groups in Grain Market here last night, but panic developed when a shot was accidentally fired from a police constable’s AK-47.

SSP Vatsala Gupta suspended the constable for negligence of duty. Phagwara SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said both rival groups met near the Barista on Phagwara-Chandigarh bypass for an amicable settlement.

The police team reached the spot to ease the situation. But due to heated arguments taking place between them, the police had to round up eight persons, of which five were released later.

Most of them were facing a case registered against them under Section 160 of the IPC and the Arms Act. SP Bhatti said the police have arrested three persons identified as Gagandeep, Dinesh Bhau and Arshpreet.

