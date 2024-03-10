Virk elected IMA Phagwara chief

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: General Surgeon Dr Jasjit Singh Virk has been elected as the president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Phagwara, for the second term for year 2024-25. Eminent Eye Surgeon Dr Tushar Aggarwal was elected as the secretary of IMA, Phagwara. The election meeting was presided over by Child Specialist Dr Vijay Sharma. Dr Rajeev Aggarwal and Dr Romesh Arora were elected as vice-presidents for the second term. Dr Vikas Gupta has been elected as finance secretary. OC

Couple held on assault charge

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a couple on the charge of assaulting a woman. Investigating officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said the suspects had been identified as Nirwair Singh, a resident of Chak Wadala village and his wife Paramjit Kaur. Parmod Singh, a resident of the same village, told the police that the suspects barged into his house on April 15, 2023, and attacked his wife Gitta. When he tried to intervene, the suspects attacked him also. A case under Sections 323, 325 and 34 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Bikers flee with Rs 80,000, booked

Phagwara: Two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched Rs 80,000 cash from a resident. The victim, Swaran Singh, told the police that while he was returning home on the evening of March 8, two motorcycle-borne miscreants waylaid him at Mao Sahib village around 6 pm. They snatched Rs 80,000 from him and fled the spot. Further investigations are on in the case.

