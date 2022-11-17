Virtual stock trading workshop

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Finance Club of Apeejay Institute of Management & Engineering Technical campus organised a workshop on ‘Virtual Stock Trading’. More than 100 students of MBA, BBA, MCA, BCA and BTech registered for the event. It was an event for students who wish to build their career in the field of stock market. All basic tips and tricks of stock market trading were discussed in detail. The fundamentals of share market were discussed. The students were given both theoretical as well as practical knowledge. Students got to master and work on an online trading app named as moneybhai.com. wherein they learnt how to build their portfolio and how to use technical tools like candletstick etc. to analyse and predict the stock movements. The workshop ended with a quiz in which all participants attempted with enthusiasm. Director Dr Rajesh Bagga appreciated the efforts of the club.

Tiny tots go for trip to Fun Zone

Nobel School organised a local trip to Fun Zone in Curo Mall for the tiny tots from Nursery to KG-II. The children enjoyed various activities there and had a lot of fun by participating in various activities and taking different rides. There were unlimited fun games for kids like car race, ball pool, horse rides and so on. There were unlimited rides for the tiny tots. They also enjoyed while eating pizza, popcorns, French fries, choco pies and juice. The children were under the supervision of their respective in-charges Charu, Sweety, Suman, Gurpreet, Rajia and Rajnish.

Workshop on Financial Literacy

Sanskriti KMV School, as a lead collaborator for the Hubs of Learning, CBSE, hosted a workshop on financial literacy for the teachers to develop financial knowledge, life skills and confidence for managing their money. The interactive session was conducted by Anju Jain, a certified Soft Skills, Pedagogy and e-Content trainer and an ex-Zonal Head (Learning & Development and Sales, Education Department, Punjab). The session aimed at educating the participants about concepts of investment, its benefits and the use of different digital tools of investments. Anju apprised the participants of the basics of banking in common man’s life and further elaborated on financial awareness messaging and gave an outline of RBI functioning and digital banking, e-commerce, etc. The session was attended by nearly 80 teachers for various schools of the region. Principal Rachna Monga, in her address to the delegates, said right financial planning was crucial for the safe future of self and the family.

Inter-House Quiz Competition

An inter-house literary quiz competition was organised at APJ School, Mahavir Marg. Two participants from each house — Shivalik, Aravalli, Nilgiri and Vindhya — participated in the quiz. The quiz competition comprised of eight rounds on Shakespeare, Indian writers in English, literature for children, poetry, techniques of language and movies based on novels. There was a tough competition. Principal Girish Kumar congratulated the winners and said such competitions chisel literary skills of students. He also acquainted the students with the importance of reading in a student’s life. Vindhya team led by Harmehar Kaur and Krishna Jindal bagged the first position.

Play on evil of corruption

A play was organised on the theme of corruption by the students of DIPS College (co-educational), motivating the children and staff to stay away from corruption. The students of arts, commerce, cosmetology and Computer Department, through the drama, depicted how we have forgotten our real responsibilities towards the society in the light of money. Money is not the solution to everything, nor is it going to be with us forever. Instead of money in life, we should give priority to living a good and healthy life, the play focussed. The students of Commerce Department gave a speech on how corruption happens in government offices. College coordinator Harpreet Kaur told the children that they should start fighting against corruption.

Freshers’ party at Polytech Institute

St Soldiers Polytechnic Institute organised a freshers’ party for the new students. College director Dr Kirpal Singh Bhullar was the chief guest, who was welcomed by the faculty members and students. The programme was started by lighting a lamp. Solo dance, group dance, bhangra, giddha, choreography etc. were presented by the students on the occasion. Apart from this, the students also presented modeling and mime. Various games were also organised for the students and teachers. On the occasion, Gagandeep Kaur was adjudged Miss Fresher and Sukhwinder Singh was adjudged Mr Fresher. Harmanpreet was the first runner-up among boys and Simranjit second runner-up. Sunaina was the first runner-up among girls and Priya second runner-up.

Workshop on use of digital tools

A sensitisation programme on financial literacy and use of digital tools was conducted at Police DAV Public School under the CBSE initiative to create awareness about basic financial planning and how to avoid falling prey to phishing and cyber fraud. The initiative is part of activities related to investor education and awareness initiative in terms of SEBI regulations. The resource person for the workshop was Rajiv Kumar Bajaj, former State Bank of India Manager and presently working with the PHF Leasing Ltd company as a Senior Credit and Risk Manager. He was welcomed by hub leader Principal Dr Rashmi Vij. Hub coordinators Cinny Malhotra and Harkamal were also present during the workshop. Rajiv discussed about financial planning and investment and how to shield oneself from cyber frauds. The workshop was attended by 140 teachers from various CBSE schools falling under the hub of learning.