 Virtual stock trading workshop : The Tribune India

CAMPUS NOTES

Virtual stock trading workshop

Virtual stock trading workshop

A seminar on GATE at Lyallpur Khalsa College. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Finance Club of Apeejay Institute of Management & Engineering Technical campus organised a workshop on ‘Virtual Stock Trading’. More than 100 students of MBA, BBA, MCA, BCA and BTech registered for the event. It was an event for students who wish to build their career in the field of stock market. All basic tips and tricks of stock market trading were discussed in detail. The fundamentals of share market were discussed. The students were given both theoretical as well as practical knowledge. Students got to master and work on an online trading app named as moneybhai.com. wherein they learnt how to build their portfolio and how to use technical tools like candletstick etc. to analyse and predict the stock movements. The workshop ended with a quiz in which all participants attempted with enthusiasm. Director Dr Rajesh Bagga appreciated the efforts of the club.

Tiny tots go for trip to Fun Zone

Nobel School organised a local trip to Fun Zone in Curo Mall for the tiny tots from Nursery to KG-II. The children enjoyed various activities there and had a lot of fun by participating in various activities and taking different rides. There were unlimited fun games for kids like car race, ball pool, horse rides and so on. There were unlimited rides for the tiny tots. They also enjoyed while eating pizza, popcorns, French fries, choco pies and juice. The children were under the supervision of their respective in-charges Charu, Sweety, Suman, Gurpreet, Rajia and Rajnish.

Workshop on Financial Literacy

Sanskriti KMV School, as a lead collaborator for the Hubs of Learning, CBSE, hosted a workshop on financial literacy for the teachers to develop financial knowledge, life skills and confidence for managing their money. The interactive session was conducted by Anju Jain, a certified Soft Skills, Pedagogy and e-Content trainer and an ex-Zonal Head (Learning & Development and Sales, Education Department, Punjab). The session aimed at educating the participants about concepts of investment, its benefits and the use of different digital tools of investments. Anju apprised the participants of the basics of banking in common man’s life and further elaborated on financial awareness messaging and gave an outline of RBI functioning and digital banking, e-commerce, etc. The session was attended by nearly 80 teachers for various schools of the region. Principal Rachna Monga, in her address to the delegates, said right financial planning was crucial for the safe future of self and the family.

Inter-House Quiz Competition

An inter-house literary quiz competition was organised at APJ School, Mahavir Marg. Two participants from each house — Shivalik, Aravalli, Nilgiri and Vindhya — participated in the quiz. The quiz competition comprised of eight rounds on Shakespeare, Indian writers in English, literature for children, poetry, techniques of language and movies based on novels. There was a tough competition. Principal Girish Kumar congratulated the winners and said such competitions chisel literary skills of students. He also acquainted the students with the importance of reading in a student’s life. Vindhya team led by Harmehar Kaur and Krishna Jindal bagged the first position.

Play on evil of corruption

A play was organised on the theme of corruption by the students of DIPS College (co-educational), motivating the children and staff to stay away from corruption. The students of arts, commerce, cosmetology and Computer Department, through the drama, depicted how we have forgotten our real responsibilities towards the society in the light of money. Money is not the solution to everything, nor is it going to be with us forever. Instead of money in life, we should give priority to living a good and healthy life, the play focussed. The students of Commerce Department gave a speech on how corruption happens in government offices. College coordinator Harpreet Kaur told the children that they should start fighting against corruption.

Freshers’ party at Polytech Institute

St Soldiers Polytechnic Institute organised a freshers’ party for the new students. College director Dr Kirpal Singh Bhullar was the chief guest, who was welcomed by the faculty members and students. The programme was started by lighting a lamp. Solo dance, group dance, bhangra, giddha, choreography etc. were presented by the students on the occasion. Apart from this, the students also presented modeling and mime. Various games were also organised for the students and teachers. On the occasion, Gagandeep Kaur was adjudged Miss Fresher and Sukhwinder Singh was adjudged Mr Fresher. Harmanpreet was the first runner-up among boys and Simranjit second runner-up. Sunaina was the first runner-up among girls and Priya second runner-up.

Workshop on use of digital tools

A sensitisation programme on financial literacy and use of digital tools was conducted at Police DAV Public School under the CBSE initiative to create awareness about basic financial planning and how to avoid falling prey to phishing and cyber fraud. The initiative is part of activities related to investor education and awareness initiative in terms of SEBI regulations. The resource person for the workshop was Rajiv Kumar Bajaj, former State Bank of India Manager and presently working with the PHF Leasing Ltd company as a Senior Credit and Risk Manager. He was welcomed by hub leader Principal Dr Rashmi Vij. Hub coordinators Cinny Malhotra and Harkamal were also present during the workshop. Rajiv discussed about financial planning and investment and how to shield oneself from cyber frauds. The workshop was attended by 140 teachers from various CBSE schools falling under the hub of learning.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

2
Trending

'Welcoming back Ligma and Johnson,' says Elon Musk as he rehires Twitter employees who never worked there

3
Pollywood

Punjabi singer Nachhatar Gill's wife passes away amid wedding festivities in family

4
Ludhiana

4 men rob Ludhiana jeweller of Rs 8 lakh, jewellery, car on Ambala-Chandigarh highway

5
Diaspora

UK clears 3,000 visas for Indians hours after Rishi Sunak meets PM Modi; 18- to 30-year-olds to benefit

6
Punjab

Farmers block Chandigarh-Patiala road throughout the day; commuters forced to take alternate routes

7
Nation

India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious and action-oriented: PM Modi

8
J & K

Supreme Court holds Kathua gangrape accused as adult; not to be tried as juvenile

9
Himachal

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Himachal Pradesh

10
World

WWIII trends on Twitter after 'Russian' missile hits Poland; memes galore amid unprecedented chaos

Don't Miss

View All
Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds
Delhi

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds

Watch: Indian Army personnel dance to ‘Kala Chashma’ in snow-clad mountains
Trending

Watch: Indian Army personnel dance to ‘Kala Chashma’ in snow-clad mountains

Woman pays whopping Rs 60 lakh to astrologer for getting ‘full control’ over husband through 'black magic'
Trending

Woman pays whopping Rs 60 lakh to astrologer for getting ‘full control’ over husband through 'black magic'

Top News

No fuel source should be singled out, rich nations must act: India at COP27

No fuel source should be singled out, rich nations must act: India at COP27

Amazon begins mass layoffs in US; plans to lay off 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles

Amazon begins layoffs across company, expected to cut 10,000 jobs

Aftab Poonawalla’s family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Aftab Poonawalla’s family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...

India’s G20 presidency to be action-oriented: Modi

India's G20 presidency to be action-oriented: PM Modi

9 drugs produced in Himachal fail safety test

9 drugs produced in Himachal fail safety test


Cities

View All

Demands not met, farmers block Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar

Demands not met, farmers block Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar

Farmers oppose auction of common land, force team of officials to return

150-kg heroin, 11-quintal poppy husk destroyed

Digging case: Strength test may be conducted on hotel building

Netizens pay tribute to Er Jaswant Gill who rescued 65 coal miners in West Bengal

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Jhuriwala Dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

Jhuriwala Dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

Hospital stock meant for poor patients: PGI

Woman’s body found in car parked in fields

Punjab officials under scanner for 14.9-acre project in Mohali

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana designed to benefit corporates: P Sainath

Aftab Poonawalla’s family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Aftab Poonawalla’s family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Court allows Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's 'aide' to turn approver

'Bribe for ticket': MLA's relative held

AAP appoints observers

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Highway to nowhere!

Licence must for liquor vends, eateries

Hoshiarpur doctors suspend strike after meeting with SP

Sugar mill still not functional, farmers protest at Mukerian

66K treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district in 3 months

66K treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district in 3 months

Curbing drug trade an uphill task for Ludhiana administration

Lala Lajpat Rai’s house in Jagraon lies in neglect

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Ludhiana: Defunct traffic lights annoy motorists

Farmers block road to Chandigarh

Farmers block road to Chandigarh

1 challaned for burning waste in open

Gang dealing in stolen vehicles busted, four land in police net

Ensure safety, says association amid attacks on doctors