Vishwakarma Day celebrated in Phagwara

Phagwara, October 25

Vishwakarma Day was celebrated with much fervour here on Tuesday. Factory owners performed the traditional puja with their workers, and also paid obeisance to Lord Vishwakarma. The day was celebrated by the Vishwakarma Dhiman Sabha, Phagwara, headed by its President Balwant Rai Dhiman at the Vishwakarma mandir on the local Banga Road.

US-based NRI Navdeep Singh was the chief guest on the occasion while industrialist Tirth Singh hoisted the flag. Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, Former Minister Joginder Singh Maan, Rana Gurjit Singh and Raj Kumar Chabbewal also paid their obeisances.

