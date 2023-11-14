Vishwakarma Day celebrated with fervour; leaders pay obeisance at shrine

Tribune News Service

Phagwara, November 13

Leaders from all political parties attended Vishwakarma Day religious festivities organised at the prominent Vishwakarma Mandir in the city on Monday.

Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh, Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku, Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal, Union Minister of State Som Parkash, Deputy Leader of Opposition Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, former Chairman of National SC Commission Vijay Sampla, BSP Punjab chief Jasvir Garhi, former ministers Joginder Mann and Gurkirat Kotli, Phagwara Congress MLA Balwinder Dhaliwal and Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Kotli were among those, who paid obeisance at the temple today.

MP Mittal donated Rs 20 lakh while Rinku doled out a grant of Rs 5 lakh on the occasion. The temple has been running a 50-bed emergency hospital and a computer training institute that imparts free training to the youth.

Several devotees from across the region and even abroad turned up at the event. The chief guest at the programme today was Gursimrat S Sondh. Dr Arvinder Singh Rooprai unfurled the flag. Prashant Dhiman welcomed all dignitaries.

#Phagwara #Rajya Sabha