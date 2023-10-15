Visit ‘hotspots’ to check stubble burning, SDMs told

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 14

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal today asked all SDMs to visit identified “hotspots” in their respective areas to ensure a check on stubble burning in the district. He said stubble burning cases would be monitored by the ADC (G) on a daily basis.

Presiding over a meeting on the issue here, the Deputy Commissioner said SDMs must visit the remote areas along with Agricultural Department officials to educate the farmers about the maximum use of agricultural implements being provided on subsidy.

Notably, as per the DC, more than 5,000 machines have been provided to farmers on subsidy up to 80 per cent for residue management in fields with an aim to curbing air pollution, besides saving the health of soil.

Sarangal said 189 nodal officers and 54 cluster coordinators had already been appointed by the district administration to check stubble burning cases.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning