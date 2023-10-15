Visit ‘hotspots’ to check stubble burning, SDMs told

Jalandhar, October 14
Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal today asked all SDMs to visit identified “hotspots” in their respective areas to ensure a check on stubble burning in the district. He said stubble burning cases would be monitored by the ADC (G) on a daily basis.
Presiding over a meeting on the issue here, the Deputy Commissioner said SDMs must visit the remote areas along with Agricultural Department officials to educate the farmers about the maximum use of agricultural implements being provided on subsidy.
Notably, as per the DC, more than 5,000 machines have been provided to farmers on subsidy up to 80 per cent for residue management in fields with an aim to curbing air pollution, besides saving the health of soil.
Sarangal said 189 nodal officers and 54 cluster coordinators had already been appointed by the district administration to check stubble burning cases.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli forces take position for ground assault; UN says 4 lakh people have fled north Gaza
Iran, Egypt join Turkiye, China & Russia in calling on Tel A...
Bidens calls Israel’s Netanyahu, Palestine Prez Abbas amid escalating tension in Gaza
The US has intensified its global engagement amid an imminen...
Congress releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly polls
Former MP CM Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Chh...
160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry
5 Punjab facilities with 100-plus footfall under lens