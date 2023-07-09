Visitors harried as dogs have run of the dist admn complex

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 8

The Municipal Corporation has so far failed to check the canine menace, which is prevalent in the whole city. Stray dogs even have the run of the District Administrative Complex.

Dogs can be seen prowling around in packs on the complex premises. Dogs often roam around freely at the complex, nuzzling the visitors. Sometimes, the canines squat right in the middle of a corridor or gather outside the gates, occasionally causing visitors to trip and fall as they try to avoid stumbling upon the strays.

There is a bitch, usually accompanied by a litter of months-old puppies, that is often spotted prowling outside the offices of the Deputy Commissioner and the Tehsildar, and around the Police Commissionerate building, the Suwidha Centre and the office of the Sub-Registrar.

Suraj Kumar, a visitor at the DC office, fumed, “I loathe dogs! I am quite disappointed with the way the Municipal Corporation has been handling the stray dog menace. Looking at the way dogs have been roaming around the DC office, I feel that even top-brass civil officers are not bothered about the issue.”

A sanitation worker rued, “Dogs add to the filth. We try to shoo them away every time we see them, but they still sneak in again.”

An official anonymously said, “There are so many stray dogs in the area that it is difficult to keep a check on them. Still, we will ask the Municipal Corporation to rope in dog catchers to have the dogs picked up and relocated to some other place.”