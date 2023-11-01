Visitors throng book stalls at Mela Gadri Babeyan Da

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, October 31
Several interesting books including the Punjabi translation of ‘Ahmad Al-Halo Kahan Ho’ were released during the 32nd edition of the three-day Mela Gadri Babeyan Da today. Among the other works were ‘Ishq Da Rah Alawda’ and ‘Periyar Rachnawali’.
The visitors were thrilled to find such great books and thronged the stalls at the fair. The Punjabi translation ‘Ahmad Al-Halo Kithe Ho’, has originally been written in Hindi by Surendra Manan. Manan is from Jalandhar and has been residing in Delhi for years. His younger brother Narinder Kumar, a businessman by profession, has translated the book into Punjabi language which was released today. The book, a travelogue, has approximately 140 pages and eight stories. One of the stories is ‘Ahmad Al-Halo Kahan Ho’ that highlights the plight of refugees from Palestine.
The books have been published by Autumn Art, a publishing house based in Patiala and owned by Preeti Shally. Her husband Satpal Singh also works with her. Until now, as many as 200 books have been published by Autumn Art.
Preeti Shally said it was her love for books and writing which made her start the publishing house in 2015. “We are now in the process of archiving books written by the doyens of literary world so that the classics do not disappear. I have observed that over the years love for books has increased among people which is satisfying,” she added.
Shally further added that her prime interest has always been in aesthetics.
