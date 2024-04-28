Visually impaired children get two machines to make disposable items

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 27

The District Red Cross Society has provided two machines for making disposable items to Sant Narayan Das Ji Netraheen School, Bahowal. The move aims at helping visually impaired children in becoming self-reliant.

Assistant Commissioner Divya P inaugurated the project. The initiative was undertaken under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal and in collaboration with Ludhiana Beverages Private Limited, Hoshiarpur. The society also presented 10 school bag kits and two water filters to the school.

District Red Cross Society Secretary Mangesh Sood said the Blind and Handicapped Development Society, Bahowal, was imparting art and music education to 14 blind children.

Now, to make these children employable, the Red Cross Society, in collaboration with Ludhiana Beverages Private Limited, has provided fully automatic machines and raw materials to the society.

He said the company and the Red Cross Society staff have given proper training to these children and school staff for operating the machines, which can be used for making and packing goods.

Through these two machines, about 20,000 disposable items can be made in eight hours. He said keeping in mind the number of disposable plates and glasses used daily in the canteens of the ‘Wings’ project run by the Red Cross Society, the first order worth Rs 10,000 has been given to the society. Besides, similar projects made by blind children will be purchased by the special children of the Wings project.

To make this project successful, Red Cross Society will also provide assistance from time to time in booking of other orders.

