 Volunteers begin plugging Dhusi Bundh breach : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Volunteers begin plugging Dhusi Bundh breach

Volunteers begin plugging Dhusi Bundh breach

Volunteers begin plugging Dhusi Bundh breach

Volunteers plug a breach in Dhusi Bundh along Sutlej in Shahkot. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Shahkot (Jalandhar), July 11

Undeterred by the strong current in the mighty Sutlej, hundreds of volunteers of environmentalist and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal got down into deep waters to plug the breach in Dhusi Bundh at Nasirpur village this evening.

Two breaches in the bundh including one at Gatta Mundi Kasu had led to the flooding of 15 villages of Shahkot around last midnight.

Over 100 volunteers and youth from surrounding villages had got together at the breach site around 7 am today and had begun filling bags with sand brought by the kar sewa team of Seechewal. More than 200 bags had been filled by the evening. These were loaded on an iron mesh in the evening which was lowered into the breach site to fill up the gap.

The filling of bags is likely to continue 24x7 so as to ready them to plug the 125 feet wide breach in the shortest possible time which could be a week to 10 days.

Not just Seechewal, even AAP Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku joined hands to fill up these bags. As all this had begun to happen, the staff from the Drainage Department was nowhere to be seen.

Among those filling up the bags were boys as young as 16 years and some elderly even upto the age of 60. Abhay Azad, a student of Plus One and a kabaddi player taking training at an academy in Seechewal village, was happily doing sewa. Elderly Malkiat Singh (60) of Kotla village said, “I want to do my bit by helping the marooned villagers in whatever way possible.”

Joining them was Simranjit Singh of the affected Gidderpindi village. “I had invested Rs 12.5 lakh to sow paddy on 18 acres of my fields. It all is submerged since this morning. The volume of river is a clear indication that the water is not going to recede any time soon. This bundh can also take two to three weeks. Even if everything gets settled in a month and my fields have 10 inch waters left by then, I will be able to sow paddy again or else there will be no earning for the next six months,” he said.

Several residents from surrounding villages, members of NGO Akal Aid and gurdwaras in Dalla village and other areas extended a helping hand to the villagers by bringing langar, lassi, bread, tea, biscuits and bottled drinking water. They also took the langar vehicles to the lanes of Kakkar Kalan and other villages offering eatables to those camping on highways with their animals.

#Balbir Singh Seechewal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Ambala police issue traffic advisory, vehicular movement restored on Chandigarh-Ambala highway

2
Trending

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: Several hotels offer free stay and meals to stranded tourists

3
Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

4
Haryana

Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana; authorities step up relief efforts

5
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway reopens for traffic

6
Punjab

Punjab BJP must shed 'junior ally' tag, says Sunil Jakhar as he takes over as state party chief

7
Entertainment

Meet the man Katrina Kaif spent most time with in last 20 years

8
Nation

Double murder rocks Bengaluru: Ex-employee allegedly kills CEO, managing director of tech firm

9
Business

GST Council approves 28 pc tax on online gaming; clarifies on taxation of utility vehicle

10
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi taken ill, admitted to hospital in Punjab's Faridkot

Don't Miss

View All
‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

Top News

Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand

Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand

Punjab got 100% excess rainfall: IMD

‘Illegal’: SC sets aside extension to ED chief, asks govt to choose successor

‘Illegal’: SC sets aside extension to ED chief, asks govt to choose successor

Sedans off highest GST slab; Appellate Tribunal by Aug 1

Sedans off highest GST slab; Appellate Tribunal by Aug 1

Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval

Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval

Asserts no one in country under threat because of ideology

10 from Myanmar with bullet injuries detained in Manipur

10 from Myanmar with bullet injuries detained in Manipur

Not linked to ongoing violence, say security officials


Cities

View All

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Rainwater, slush at Vallah mandi an invitation to vector-borne diseases

Railways gets quarters vacated from six illegal occupants

3 members of Bhagwanpuria gang arrested from Mathura

Knotty affair: Lay dangling cables underground, say New Golden Avenue residents

2 dead, 1 missing as car falls into rivulet in Mohali

2 dead, 1 missing as car falls into rivulet in Mohali

Mohali residents’ anger spills on to road

22 relief centres set up in Mohali district

Snarl-ups on Housing Board light stretch

Two bridges over Sukhna Choe washed away

Apex court stays NGT order asking Delhi L-G to head ‘clean Yamuna’ panel

Apex court stays NGT order asking Delhi L-G to head ‘clean Yamuna’ panel

Yamuna breaches danger mark, evacuation begins in Delhi

Delhi FM opposes move to bring GST under ED purview

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

Kalia Colony residents build bundh along Kala Sanghian drain

Woman among seven held in kidnapping case

Garhshankar takes stock as surging waters recede

Rain abates, not problems

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Sutlej water level decreases slightly, residents still keep vigil

15-year-old boy feared drowned

Five Dakha youths went missing in HP traced near Kullu

People suffer as over 50 villages inundated

As rescue operations continue in dist, Army plays major role

As rescue operations continue in Patiala district, Army plays major role

Ministers visit areas affected by floods in Patiala

Sanjeev Sharma Kalu re-elected Youth Congress chief

5 taken ill in ammonia gas leak at Mandi Gobindgarh