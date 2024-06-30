Volunteers launch mission to prevent dengue, malaria

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 29

Hindustan Welfare Blood Donors Club, Phagwara, has launched an awareness campaign to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria, cases of which surge in the rainy season.

The campaign was launched in the presence of Aam Aadmi Party’s SC Wing District President Santosh Kumar Gogi and Dr Amarjit Gogna, in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra, Kapurthala, and Youth Services, Punjab.

Students from Lovely Professional University and club members distributed pamphlets to the pedestrians on Sarai Road to educate them about the prevention of dengue and malaria and the various methods to curb the spread of mosquito larvae.

Gogi and Dr Gogna addressed the students at the club’s office, explaining in detail the diseases caused by mosquitoes.

Club vice-president Harjinder Gogna and secretary Vitin Puri said dengue affected hundreds of people in Phagwara and the surrounding areas every year, causing significant health and economic losses.

Additionally, they pointed out the severe shortage of blood donors to compensate the drop in platelets among dengue patients.

Dr Amarjit Gogna emphasised that blood donation is a godsend not only for patients in need, it benefitted the donors, too.

