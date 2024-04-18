‘Vote on 1st June’ slogan coined by Kapurthala admn to motivate electorate

Our Correspondent

Kapurthala, April 17

To motivate people to ensure maximum voter turnout in Lok Sabha polls and exercise their right to franchise in a free and fair manner, the district administration on Tuesday evening held a voter awareness event in line with the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

The unique event witnessed saplings beautifully arranged to exhibit the theme ‘Vote on 1st June’. The awareness activity was organised in association with the departments of education, social security and development, women and children in which officials exhorted the local resident to cast their votes. The officials along with students and SVEEP volunteers made a decorative display of saplings highlighting the slogan, ‘Vote on 1st June’.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shikha Bhagat appealed to the voters, especially the youth, to take part in voting across the district. She said the district administration has been carrying out different SVEEP activities so that voters could be made aware about the Lok Sabha elections and their right to franchise. ADC Bhagat said more such awareness activities have been planned, which would be carried out at different locations across the district.

SVEEP nodal officer of Kapurthala assembly constituency Sunita Singh also conducted a quiz based on voting besides giving significant information about the poll process. They also raised the slogans, ‘Is Vaar 70 Paar, Vote Zaroor Pao’ (Voting percentage to be more than 70 per cent, must cast your vote).

