Voter registration camps across Jalandhar district from today

Jalandhar, December 1
In view of the 2024 General Election, the district administration will hold voter registration camps at all booths on December 2-3 in the district so that the people can get themselves registered as voters.
District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Friday said special camps would be organised by booth-level officers (BLOs) at all polling stations in the district on Saturday and Sunday.
The DC said the BLOs would have voter lists with themselves through which voters can verify their details. He added that in case any voter finds a name missing in the list or wrong details or change address, he/she can fill required forms during the camps. He said the youth can also download Voter Helpline App for enrolling themselves as voters.
